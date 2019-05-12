Student of the Year 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff's film crosses Rs 25 crore mark

Student of the Year 2 (SOTY 2), starring Tiger Shroff and debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria has crossed Rs 25 crore mark in just two days at the box office. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has earned Rs 26.08 crore till now.

SOTY 2 was released on May 10. Despite receiving a barrage of criticism for its content, the film earned Rs 12.06 crore on its opening day and Rs 14.02 crore on Day 2. However, SOTY 2 may witness a decline on its Day 3 collections due to IPL final, scheduled on Sunday May 12, reported Taran Adarsh.





#StudentOfTheYear2 witnesses growth on Day 2, but lacks the appreciation for a solid jump... Mumbai, Delhi, NCR plexes performing better... #IPL2019Final today [Sun] will hit biz, evening onwards... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr. Total: â¹ 26.08 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 12, 2019

The film, sequel of 2012 release Student of the Year, has emerged as Tiger Shroff's second highest opener so far. His 2018 film Baaghi 2 opened up at Rs 25.1 crore. Besides, the film has become the fifth highest Bollywood opener of 2019 behind Kalank, Kesari, Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal, reported Taran Adarsh.

Student of the Year 2 has the added pressure of surpassing the collections of its prequel. Student of the Year was one of the highest grossing Bollywood films of 2012. The part 1 collected an estimate of Rs 96 crore at the box office.

Apart from Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sataria, SOTY2 also features Samir Soni, Gul Panag, Chetan Pandit and several others in supporting roles.

Alia Bhatt and Will Smith also have cameo roles in the movie. Alia Bhatt is seen in 'Hook Up' song and Will Smith is seen grooving to 'Yeh Jawani hai Deewani' song.

Student of the Year 2 was distributed by Fox Star Studios and produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions. The movie narrates the story of a college student who tries to overcome his personal challenges and faces his competitors to win the Student of the Year trophy.

Also read: Student of the Year 2 releases today; check, trailer, cast, songs

Also read: Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Debutant Tara Sutaria - Ananya Panday's film earns Rs 12 crore