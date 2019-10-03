Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi's period drama shines overseas

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office collection: Chiranjeevi's much awaited period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is off to good start in overseas markets. Helmed by Surender Reddy, film Sye Raa has crossed $1 million mark in USA and 29,242 pounds in UK on its opening day. Additionally, the film has raked in Rs 32 lakh in Chennai, Rs 25 lakh in Hyderabad RTC X Roads, Rs 5 lakh in Guntur. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film collectively have raked in Rs 32 lakh with the Telugu version earning Rs 25 lakh and Tamil version grossing Rs 7 lakh.





Released in over 1,200 screens across India, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has done a total business of Rs 2.60 crore on its opening day, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Produced by Chiranjeevi's actor-son Ram Charan, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been released in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The film carries a price tag of Rs 300 crore. The film is inspired by the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy-an 18th century feudal lord-from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, who started a rebellion against the British East India Company in 1846. In the film, Amitabh Bachhan plays Chiranjeevi's mentor in his battle. The film also stars Nayanthara and Tamannaah, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapati Babu in significant roles.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has mostly received positive reviews. Film critic Ramesh Bala said, "Chiranjeevi breathes fire into Sye Raa's character. Tamanaah makes good impression". The film's music is composed by Amit Trivedi and Bajrangi Bhaijaan-famed Julius Packiam.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was released along Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer film War on October 2. This action-drama film dominated the Indian box office on its first-day. However, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has given a tough fight to War in south India. Siddharth Anand's directorial film War has become the biggest opener to date. The film has earned over Rs 52 crore in the domestic box office, smashing Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan's opening day record.

