Sye Raa Narasimhan Reddy Box Office Collection Day 9: Chiranjeevi's film shines globally

Sye Raa Narasimhan Reddy Box Office Collection: Telugu blockbuster Sye Raa Narasimhan Reddy has collected $297,656 in UAE. Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimhan Reddy has also resonated well in the US market where the film has pulled in $2.6 million till now. However, film's Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi versions have brought some disappointment for its producers. On one side Sye Raa Narasimhan Reddy's Telugu version has managed to touch Rs 100 crore milestone, all other versions of the film have done a total box office business of nearly Rs 35 crore. Interestingly, the period drama's overseas earnings have proved it's a super hit. Within a week, Chiranjeevi's film has minted Rs 191 crore worldwide.

Sye Raa Narasimhan Reddy is bankrolled by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan Teja under his home banner Konidela Production Company. It is the first film of Konidela Production that has raked in more than Rs 80 crore on its opening day. The 64-year-old actor's upcoming projects are with directors Koratala Siva and Trivikram Srinivas.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has received positive reviews. The film is inspired from the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy -- an 18th century feudal lord from Andhra Pradesh, who revolted against the British rule in 1846. In the film, Amitabh Bachhan plays Chiranjeevi's mentor. The film also stars Nayanthara and Tamannaah, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapati Babu in significant roles.

