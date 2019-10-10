Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 8: Chiranjeevi's film collects Rs 124 crore in Andhra alone

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office Collection: Megastar Chiranjeevi's latest offering, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, continues to receive an overwhelming response from the audience after completing a week at the box office. Released in four languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam -- the film has done overall business of Rs 191 crore worldwide. Trade analyst Girish Johar says Andhra Pradesh or Nizam circuit is the biggest contributor in Sye Raa's box office earnings. The period drama has collected Rs 124 crore from the Nizam circuit. In Karnataka, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy collected Rs 23 crore and earned Rs 13 crore across other parts of the country.





Sye Raa's Hindi version, which was distributed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, has taken a major hit due to a huge competition from War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff; both the films were released on October 2. War's Hindi version has collected nearly Rs 208 crore so far. Sye Raa's box office collection also witness a dip in several regions of south, especially Chennai and Kerala, where Hollywood film Joker became the biggest crowd-puller; the film has fetched Rs 32.70 crore already.

The 170 minutes long film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, tells the story of a freedom fighter from Rayalaseema, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. He was an unsung hero from Kurnool, who revolted against the British rule in 1846. In the film, Amitabh Bachhan plays Chiranjeevi's mentor. The film also stars Nayanthara and Tamannaah, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapati Babu in significant roles. The film is bankrolled by Chiranjeevi's son and actor Ram Charan Teja under his home banner Konidela Production Company on an estimated budget of Rs 200 crore. After Sye Raa Narasimhan Reddy's box office success, Chiranjeevi has begun working for director Koratala Siva's film.

Also read: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office Collections Day 7: Chiranjeevi's film collects Rs 185 crore worldwide

Also read: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office collection Day 5: Chiranjeevi's film continues its magic