Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn's film rules box office as India earning surges Rs 175 crore

Tanhaji box office collection: Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which is about to complete its second week at the box office, has remained super strong so far. The film has outperformed movies like Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Sunny Singh's Jai Mummy Di. This period drama film, which released on January 10, is set to hit double century in the domestic box office market very soon. So far, Tanhaji has raked in roughly Rs 175 crore in just 11 days. Worldwide, the film's collections has surged to Rs 210 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama. Tanhaji, which is 100th film of Ajay's career, has become one of the most successful films he has done so far. In fact, it is his second-highest grosser after Golmaal Again in his career spanning 29 years.

Here is a day-wise box office collection of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior:

Day 1: Rs 15.10 crore

Day 2: Rs 20.57 crore

Day 3: Rs 26.26 crore

Opening weekend: Rs 61.75 crore

Week 1: Rs 118.91 crore

Second weekend: Rs 48.54 crore

The film, bankrolled by Ajay's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, touched Rs 100 crore milestone on its sixth day, Rs 125 crore milestone on eighth day and Rs 150 crore benchmark on its tenth day. According to box office India, Tanhaji has has excelled in Maharshtra and Saurashtra circuit. In Nasik, the film has minted Rs 2.50 crore and in Mumbai, the film has amassed Rs 55.75 crore. The film that definitely has a shot at Rs 200 crore will see around 50 per cent of its business coming from the Mumbai circuit. A metro like Pune will reach net collections of Rs 20 crore in a couple of days, only from 40 odd cinemas.

In fact, the film co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Kajol is set to surpass the lifetime collections of Deepika Padukone's starrer Chhapaak in Pune alone. So far, Chhapaak has earned roughly around Rs 30 crore.

Menawhile, Deeepika Padukone's Chhapaak has become steady at the box office. However, the film might recover its budget, which is of Rs 30 crore. The other big blockbuster of the season is comedy drama Good Newwz that has minted Rs 200 crore on its 24th day. Within a day, the film is expected to emerge as fifth-highest grosser of 2019 after War (Rs 317.91 ), Kabir Singh (Rs 278.24), Uri: the Surgical strike (Rs 245.36 crore) and Bharat (Rs 211.07 crore).

