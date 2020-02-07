Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 28: Ajay Devgn's film continues hot streak; earns around Rs 260 crore

Tanhaji Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues its winning streak at the box office. The period drama film is about to complete a month and its number of screen counts are set to further decline, despite all these factors, film's collections have remained steady. Tanhaji, which is Devgn's 100th film, has roughly made Rs 259 crore so far at the box office.

Tanhaji, in its first week, amassed Rs 118.91 crore. By the end of second week, its collections stood at Rs 197.45 crore. And, in its third week, the film minted Rs 237.87 crore. The gross box office collection of Tanhaji has recorded Rs 306.75 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

In India, the Mumbai circuit has remained the largest contributor in the box office success of Tanhaji. From Mumbai circuit alone, Tanhaji has churned out Rs 130 crore. The film has emerged as the most successful Hindi release in the region, so far.

Moreover, Tanhaji has stood third in the worldwide rankings in 2019-20 after War and Kabir Singh. Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji has collected around Rs 343 crore gross in India while its overseas numbers are at 38.96 crore.

Hrithik Roshan-starrer War has been the highest-earning Hindi film worldwide in last one year followed by Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. Where War raked in a total of Rs 442 crore, Kabir Singh earned Rs 372 crore (approx).

Produced by Ajay's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Film Tanhaji revolves around the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army. Tanhaji hit the screens on January 10.

