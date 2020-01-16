Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn-starrer a raging hit; makes over Rs 100 crore

Tanhaji box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol's period drama film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has touched Rs 100 crore milestone at the domestic box office on its sixth day. With this, Tanhaji, which is Ajay Devgn's 100th film, has emerged as the first blockbuster of year 2020. The fantastic box office collection of Tanhaji on Wednesday came at the back of its earnings in the Gujarat and Saurashtra circuit as well as on account of Makar Sankaranti holiday.

According to Box Office India, Tanhaji is expected to clock up Rs 50 crore mark in Mumbai by the end of its first week. The Om Raut-directorial film has registered total box office collection of Rs 104 crore till now.

The period drama earned Rs 15.10 crore on Day 1, and on Day 2, Tanhaji box office collections spiked to Rs 20.57 crore. On Sunday, the box office collections of Tanhaji hiked over 75 per cent from Day 1 and stood at Rs 26.08 crore. On Monday and Tuesday, Tanhaji pulled in Rs 13.75 crore and Rs 15.28 crore, respectively.

Tanhaji and Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak are locked in a battle to woo the audiences. However, Tanhaji has clearly edged past Padukone's critically-acclaimed film. Chhapaak is estimated to have made around Rs 26 crore in the same 6-day period. Both the films were released on January 10, 2020.

Film Tanhaji, which has received mixed response at the box office, was declared tax free in Uttar Pradesh. The film is about the bravery and dedication of the Maratha warrior Tanhaji and it is being made tax-free so that more and more people could take inspiration from his life, a governemnt spokesperson said. If a movie is declared tax-free it means the state has waived the entertainment levy imposed on it, thereby bring down the ticket rates and encouraging more people to watch it.

In Maharashtra as well, former CM Devendra Fadnavis has urged the new government to make Tanhaji tax-free. Based on his appeal, Congress leader and minister Yashomati Thakur tweeted that the issue was disccused in the Cabinet meeting, and the Chief Minister's office would make an accouncement in this regard on Thursday.

Tanhaji is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Apart from Ajay, Saif and Kajol, Tanhaji also features Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Shashank Shende, Devdatta Nage and Neha Sharma in prominent roles.

Also read: Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 5: Devgn's film a roaring success; a step away from Rs 100 cr

Also read: Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's 100th film already a hit; dominates domestic market