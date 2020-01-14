Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's 100th film already a hit; dominates domestic market

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's latest film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has emerged as 'hit' at the box office within four days of its release. Tanhaji which released on January 10 , alongside Deeepika Padukone's Chhapaak, is nearing the Rs 100 crore milestone.

The period drama earned Rs 15.10 crore on Day 1, and on Day 2, Tanhaji box office collections spiked to Rs 20.57 crore. On Sunday, the box office collections of Tanhaji hiked by over 75 per cent from Day 1 and stood at Rs 26.08 crore. On Monday (Day 4), early estimates by boxofficeindia show that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has earned roughly around Rs 10 crore. Therefore, as per estimates Tanhaji box office collection stands at around Rs 70 crore at the end of four days.

Director Om Raut's Tanhaji and Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak are locked in a battle to woo the audiences. However, Tanhaji has clearly edged past Padukone's acclaimed film. Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak that is inspired by the life of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal is struggling at the box office. Chhapaak in its first weekend raked in merely Rs 19.02 crore.

Tanhaji:The Unsung Warrior is Devgn's 100th film. The actor began his career in 1991 with Phool Aur Kante. Tanhaji is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The actor will be next seen in Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and Chanakya.

Also read: Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn's film excels on Sunday; aims for Rs 100 crore

Also read: Tamilrockers leaks Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior; box office collection likely to be hit