Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 5: Devgn's film a roaring success; a step away from Rs 100 cr

Tanhaji box office: Ajay Devgn's latest offering is well on its way to become the first Bollywood blockbuster of the decade. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's box office collection is just a step short of reaching the Rs 100 crore mark. Ajay Devgn's film is nearing the coveted feat within a week.

Tanhaji's box office collection on Tuesday was an estimated Rs 16 crore - a spike of 20 per cent from the Monday collections, as mentioned by boxofficeindia. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's box office collection has reached an estimated Rs 86-89 crore at the end of five days.

The fantastic box office collection of Tanhaji on Tuesday came at the back of its earnings in the Gujarat and Saurashtra circuit, where the collections spiked to the Sunday levels. It was a partial holiday in some parts of Gujarat that pushed Tanhaji's box office collections.

The only other Bollywood movie to be giving Tanhaji any competition in some parts is Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Tanhaji was released on the same day as Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak. While Chhapaak has been widely appreciated, the film took a beating at the box office. Chhapaak is estimated to have made around Rs 22 crore in the same 5-day period.

Tanhaji's exceptional performance seems all the more better since it is locking horns with two big South Indian films. Rajinikanth's Darbar and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru have taken the domestic and the global markets by storm. Both the films have been roaring successes in the box office.

Ajay Devgn's latest offering is directed by Om Raut. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior revolves around the life of Tanaji Malusare, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's military leader. It retells how Tanaji fought Aurangzeb's soldier Udaybhan Singh Rathore from laying seize to their fortress.

Apart from Devgn, Tanhaji also features Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Shashank Shende, Devdatta Nage and Neha Sharma.

