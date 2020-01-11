Tanhaji The Unsung Hero Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's movie leaves Chhapaak far behind

Tanhaji box office: Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, Ajay Devgn's latest film with Kajol and Saif Ali Khan witnessed a fantastic first day collection at the box office. Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero's box office collection left Deepika Padukone's acclaimed film Chhapaak far behind. Tanhaji has performed very well in Maharashtra, while it is facing stiff competition from Rajinikanth's Darbar in the Southern states.

Tanhaji's box office collection on Day 1 is pegged to be around Rs 16 crore. Trade analysts have been prove right as they were expecting the film to clock in around Rs 15 crore. However, despite remaining far behind in terms of making headlines and grabbing eyeballs in comparison to Chhapaak, Tanhaji has taken the cash registers by storm.

While Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero's box office collection stood at Rs 16 crore, Deepika Padukone's film saw a weak opening at around Rs 5 crore. Tanhaji has witnessed encouraging footfalls in North and East India as well as in Rajasthan. Despite the competition in the Southern states, Tanhaji has performed well in Nizam and Andhra Pradesh circuits.

Tanhaji's collections also come on the back of the lead couple. Ajay Devgn and Kajol have appeared on screen in a film after a very long time. That has been a big pull for the audiences. Also the publicity - negative and otherwise - around Chhapaak might have discouraged some viewers from choosing Padukone's film and opting for Devgn's.

Tanhaji has been released across 3,500 screens which is way ahead of Chhapaak's 1,500. Moreover, advance bookings for the film began 5 day prior to its release and cashed in on it.

Tanhaji is likely to perform better over the weekend despite its clash with Chhapaak and Darbar.

Also read: Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Ajay Devgn-Kajol film likely to earn Rs 10-15 crore

Also read: Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Prediction: Ajay Devgn-Kajol starrer to open strong despite clash with Chhapaak