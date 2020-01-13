Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn's film excels on Sunday; aims for Rs 100 crore

Tanhaji box office: Ajay Devgn's latest release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has had an excellent opening weekend. The movie is now aiming for the Rs 100 crore mark. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's box office collections on Sunday saw a growth of 30 per cent. It is an incredible mark considering the number of screens the film has been released on.

Tanhaji's box office collection on Sunday was an estimated Rs 25-26 crore, which is a leap from its superb earnings on Saturday. Ajay Devgn's film made Rs 20 crore on Saturday and had raked in Rs 15.10 crore on its opening day.

Tanhaji has performed very well in Mumbai circuit and in CP Berar and Nizam circuits. While the other circuits are yet to pull up, weekdays might see a jump in the collections from the areas lagging behind. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's box office collections from Mumbai alone are around Rs 27 crore. However, in Delhi and UP, the film has made only Rs 9 crore, as per a report in boxofficeindia.

While Tanhaji's opening weekend has been nothing short of spectacular, the real test would begin on Monday.

Ajay Devgn's movie that released on the same day as Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak has left its competition far behind. Padukone's acclaimed film has reportedly made Rs 18 crore in three days.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior revolves around the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's military leader. It recounts how Tanaji fought Udaybhan Singh Rathore, Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's soldier from capturing their fortress.

Directed by Om Raut, the film features Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Shashank Shende, Devdatta Nage, Neha Sharma, and Luke Kenny.

