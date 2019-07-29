The Lion King Box Office Collection Day 11: Disney's film crosses Rs 100 crore mark, breaks Captain Marvel's record

The Lion King Box Office Collection: The Lion King, Disney's latest remake of one of its classic, has proven to be another big bet for Disney in India. The film has comfortably crossed Rs 100 crore milestone at the domestic box office in 11 days.

According to trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, The film has become second-highest Hollywood grosser of 2019 in India after Avengers: Endgame. Marvel's Endgame raked in Rs 367 crore in India while The Lion King earned more than Rs 100 crore so far. Besides, the Lion King's numbers are around 13 per cent higher than that of Captain Marvel's lifetime numbers, which is Rs 85 crore.





Although reviews were mixed for Jon Favreau's remake of the 1994 animated film, the audience still turned out in droves to hear the voice cast, from Beyonce to Donald Glover. The Hindi version of The Lion King has particularly aroused the interest of Bollywood movie buffs as Shah Rukh Khan voices the character of Mufasa while Aryan Khan voices Simba

The Lion King revolves around the life of Simba, a cub, who is manipulated to leave the kingdom after Scar orchestrates the death of King Mufasa to usurp the throne.

The Lion King is released on 2,140 screens in India in four versions (English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi).

