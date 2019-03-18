Total Dhamaal box office collection Day 24: Ajay Devgn-Anil Kapoor's film collects Rs 157 crore

Total Dhamaal, helmed by Indra Kumar is raking in the moolah. The film has minted 150.76 crore until now.

With its multi-starrer ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Reitesh Deshmukh, Javed Jaaferi and Arshad Warsi, the film is having a great run at the box office.





#TotalDhamaal continues to find favour in mass circuits... Gathers speed on [fourth] Sat and Sun [although screens/shows have reduced]... Crosses â¹ 150 cr... [Week 4] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.60 cr, Sun 2.50 cr. Total: â¹ 150.76 cr. India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2019



The adventure comedy film is a third installment of the Dhamaal franchise that began with Dhamaal in 2007. The second film titled Double Dhamaal released in 2011.

Total Dhamaal released on January 22 and made a blockbuster opening on Day 1 by earning Rs 16.50 crore. The film has earned Rs 50.69 crore in Mumbai and Rs 25.82 crore in Delhi and UP circuits.

#TotalDhamaalâ â biz at a glance...

Week 1: â¹ 94.55 cr

Week 2: â¹ 38.05 cr

Week 3: â¹ 13.11 cr

Weekend 4: â¹ 5.05 cr

Total: â¹ 150.76 cr

India biz.

HIT.#TotalDhamaal benchmarks...

Crossed â¹ 50 cr: Day 3

â¹ 75 cr: Day 5

â¹ 100 cr: Day 9

â¹ 125 cr: Day 12

â¹ 150 cr: Day 24 â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2019

Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor starrer Total Dhamaal minted Rs 75 crore in the first five days of its release. The film entered the Rs 100-crore club on Day 9.

Total Dhamaal has become the second highest grosser of 2019 after Uri: The Surgical Strike. Vicky Kaushal's starrer Uri raked in more than Rs 243 crore at the box office.

Total Dhamaal will continue to earn more at the box office till Akshay Kumar's Kesari releases, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

