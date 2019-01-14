Uri Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal's film overtakes Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike is performing well at the box office. Debutant Aditya Dhar's movie has managed to gross over Rs 20 crore in its first two days of release. Uri: The Surgical Strike managed to earn Rs 8.20 crore on its first day and Rs 12.43 crore on the second day. Uri is a military-drama film based on the events of surgical strikes that was carried out by the Indian Army across the LOC on 29th September 2016.

Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike has surpassed the earnings of Vijay Ratnakar Gutte's The Accidental Prime Minister at the domestic box office. Both movies were released on the same day, 11th January 2019 and revolve around the real events on politics and patriotism in the country.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh, while mentioning the movie's box office collections, tweeted that Uri: The Surgical Strike has witnessed a remarkable growth on Saturday and due to the glowing word of mouth, the movie is busy making money at the box office.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike witnesses remarkable growth on Day 2 [Sat]... Glowing word of mouth is converting into BO numbers... Growth on Day 2 [vis-Ã -vis Day 1]: 51.59%... Day 3 [today] should be bigger... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr. Total: â¹ 20.63 cr. India biz. #Uri - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2019

Another film analyst Girish Johar said, "Definitely people are looking forward to seeing Kaushal as a military officer after he delivered good performances last year. He is one of the USPs of Uri," reports the Indian Express. Johar added, "The trailer, the small snippets from the film and other promotional activities have been put across well. It is a sensitive military drama but also looks like an urban film which will probably invite more audience to the multiplexes."

Apart from his directorial debute, Aditya Dhar is also the writer of Uri: The Surgical Strike and has been praised by both audience and critics his work. Vicky Kaushal, in an interview with IANS, has mentioned that the surgical strikes is "something we all are proud of". Vicky Kaushal has also dismissed allegations of the movie praising the deeds of the ruling party. He added, "Aditya Dhar, the director and writer of the film, is very passionate about the army, and has made this film as a tribute to the army and nobody else."

Other than Vicky Kaushal, Uri: The Surgical Strike also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Kirti Kulhari in major roles. Ronnie Screwvala has produced the movie under the banner of his production house RSVP Movies.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: The Accidental Prime Minister Box Office Collection Day 3: Anupam Kher's film struggles to catch up with Vicky Kaushal's Uri