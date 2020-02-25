Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship collects Rs 16.36 crore in 3 days

The Vicky Kaushal-starrer horror film Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship has raked in Rs 16.36 crore in its first weekend. The film made Rs 5.10 crore on Friday, Rs 5.52 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.74 crore on Sunday. Monday figures are, however, not yet known. According to the film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film hasn't made enough at the ticket window so far.

#Bhoot struggles, doesn't make the desired noise at ticket window... Witnesses minimal growth on Day 2 and 3... Finds limited patronage at multiplexes... Sustaining well from Mon to Thu is pivotal... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr. Total: â¹ 16.36 cr. #India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel, who gave the Vicky Kaushal Bhumi Pednekar-starrer a three-star rating said the Dharma Productions bankrolled Bhoot was a "genuine no-nonsense horror film with some great scare moments." Kadel added the background score of the film was "top-notch". He also applauded Vicky Kaushal for delivering a "powerful performance".

#Bhoot - Genuine no nonsense horror film with some great scare moments. First half is excellent, second half is average but picks up well towards the end . Vicky Kaushal delivers a powerful performance. BG score & visuals are top notch. Recommend. Rating- â­ï¸â­ï¸â­ï¸ #BhootReview - Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 20, 2020

The latest Vicky Kaushal film is directed by a debutant, Bhanu Pratap Singh. The Dharma Productions backed horror film tells the story of a couple abandoned on a stranded ship on Juhu beach in Mumbai. Vicky Kaushal's character is given the responsibility to investigate this matter and in the process, Kaushal's character experiences some really horrid events. The film stars actors like Ashutosh Rana and Siddhant Kapoor in pivotal roles.

