Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship earns Rs 10.62 crore in 2 days

The Vicky Kaushal-starrer horror film Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship saw a limited growth on its second day of release, earning total Rs 10.62 crore so far. The film made Rs 5.10 crore on Friday and Rs 5.52 crore on Saturday, respectively. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the latest Vicky Kaushal film has performed decently, but hasn't fared well across metro circuits.

#Bhoot witnesses limited growth on Day 2... Decent in mass circuits, but lacks the spark at key metros... Day 3 is pivotal, needs to recover lost ground to post a respectable total... Eyes â¹ 16 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr. Total: â¹ 10.62 cr. #India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2020

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel, who have the Vicky Kaushal Bhumi Pednekar-starrer horror film a three-star rating, said Bhoot was a "genuine no-nonsense horror film with some great scare moments". He also praised Vicky Kaushal for delivering a "powerful performance".

#Bhoot - Genuine no nonsense horror film with some great scare moments. First half is excellent, second half is average but picks up well towards the end . Vicky Kaushal delivers a powerful performance. BG score & visuals are top notch. Recommend. Rating- â­ï¸â­ï¸â­ï¸ #BhootReview - Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 20, 2020

The Dharma Productions bankrolled horror film is helmed by a debutant director, Bhanu Pratap Singh. The film made it to the theatres with the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer comedy on gay marriages, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan on February 21. Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship is based on a real life incident in Mumbai wherein a couple was abandoned a stranded ship on a beach. The movie stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana and Siddhant Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Also read: Bhoot Part 1 The Haunted Ship box office prediction: Vicky Kaushal film to start slow

Also read: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann-Jitender's film earns Rs 20 crore