Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan collects over Rs 30 crore in first weekend

Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan Box Office: The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan is likely to make Rs 34 crore at the box office by Sunday, suggest early estimates. The film has fared decently collecting Rs 20.63 crore in two days so far - Rs 9.55 crore on its opening day and Rs 11.08 crore on Saturday.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who gave Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan a 3.5 star rating said the Ayushmaan Khurrana comedy film was "brave,gutsy and fearless. Dares to address homophobia." He also applauded Ayushmann Khurrana for making a "courageous decision" to do the film.

Apart from critics, this film was also praised by US President Donald Trump who retweeted a tweet by LGBTQ activist Peter Thatchell and wrote "Great!". "India: A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah!" Thatchell had tweeted.

Spin-off to the 2017 Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, this film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Kota Factory-fame Jitender Kumar or Jitu in lead roles. The film features veterans like Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar and Manurishi Chadha in pivotal roles.

In this film, Ayushmann can be seen in the character of Kartik Sharma whereas Jitu is essaying the character of Aman Tripathi. The comedy on gay marriages is also Ayushmann's second collaboration with Gajraj rao and Neena Gupta after the 2018 film on old-age pregnancy Badhaai Ho.

