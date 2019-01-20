Why Cheat India Box Office Collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi's film struggles to stay afloat as Uri, Simmba continue strong run

Emraan Hashmi's Why Cheat India is struggling at the box office. Soumik Sen's movie has managed to collect just Rs 1.71 crore on its first day despite decent reviews from movie critics. The other films that released along with Why Cheat India, Govinda's Rangeela Raja and Arshad Warsi's Fraud Saiyyan, made no noise at the box office and were badly rejected by both critics and moviegoers.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Emraan Hashmi's movie needs a miraculous growth over the weekend to post a decent total at the box office. Why Cheat India, which was released a day earlier at the overseas markets, has grossed Rs 4.69 lakh from 17 screens at the Australian box office and Rs 90,208 from 8 screens at New Zealand box office, reports BoxOfficeIndia.com.

#WhyCheatIndia is a non-starter... Needs miraculous growth over the weekend to post a decent total... Fri â¹ 1.71 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2019

Emraan Hashmi's movie is a comedy-drama film that revolves around the corrupt education system of the country. Hashmi, who plays the role of Rakesh Singh in Why Cheat India, helps rich students get seats in medical, engineering and management colleges by making smart students take examinations for them.

Why Cheat India's collections have also been affected because of competition from films like Vicky Kaushal's Uri and Ranveer Singh's Simmba. Apart from Emraan Hashmi, the movie features Shreya Dhanwanthary as Nupur and Snighadeep Chatterjee as Sattu. The film is directed and written by Soumik Sen and was released on 18 January 2019.

