BREAKING NEWS: Aamir Khan tests positive for coronavirus, in home quarantine

The PK actor Aamir Khan has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home isolation. He is taking all necessary precautions. The Bollywood actor has also informed all his staff members to get themselves tested and follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Aamir Khan also informed his staff to take the test, to take all the necessary precautions and follow all the guidelines. The actor will resume shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha after he completely recovers, as mentioned in a report in India Today.