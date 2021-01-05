Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and son Nirvaan booked for violation of COVID-19 quarantine rules

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has booked actors Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and the latter's son Nirvaan Khan for alleged violation of COVID-19 institutional quarantine rules. They went to their home without isolating themselves at a hotel. According to the complaint, the trio was asked to isolate at Mumbai's Hotel Taj Lands End in keeping with coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the BMC.

As per the BMC guidelines, the trio should have undergone seven-day institutional quarantine due to the detection of new coronavirus mutant in the UK. Thus, an FIR has been registered against them. The BMC registered a case against the trio under section 188 of the IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), section 269 of the IPC (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease) and under relevant provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Dr Sanjay Funde, a medical officer of H/West ward told the Khar police station that he received information that Arbaaz, Sohail and Nirvaan returned from Dubai but didn't undergo institutional quarantine. Following this, Dr Funde and police officials reached Sohail Khan's house on Bandra's Nargis Dutt road.

Sohail Khan has told officials that he and Arbaaz returned from Dubai on December 25 whereas Nirvaan came back on December 30. He added they booked rooms at a Bandra five-star hotel for quarantine but decided to head home since their COVID-19 tests at the Mumbai airport came out negative.

With PTI inputs; by Mehak Agarwal

