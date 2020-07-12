'Do not despair or panic,' says Amitabh Bachchan; thanks doctors, nurses at Nanavati hospital

Amitabh Bachchan has thanked the doctors, nurses and staff of Nanavati hospital where he is currently admitted after he was tested positive for coronavirus. Bachchan was tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. The superstar took to social media to urge people who recently came in contact with him to get themselves tested. Moments after his tweet, son and actor Abhishek Bachchan also said that he, too, has been tested positive for coronavirus.

In a video that has been doing the rounds, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen thanking the staff of Nanavati hospital. "Do not despair, do not panic. We are all together in this. We are all working together. We hope and wish that very soon we shall come out of these extraneous circumstances. Thank you so much Nanavati hospital and all the nurses and doctors and the people that are working there and the staff of Nanavati hospital. I have had a wonderful experience every time I have been to your facility. And I know how much your love has been important for my health. I would want you to continue working like this," he said.

#AmitabhBachchan ji live from Nanavati Hospital - Thanking Doctors and Nurses ðð¼ðð¼ #AishwaryaRaiBachchan &#JayaBachchan confirmed negative for Covid-19.. pic.twitter.com/rapoU4B7jr â Jigar Pandya ð®ð³ (@JigarPandyaa) July 11, 2020

Soon after Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, his son Abhishek Bachchan also said, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

The hospital told India Today TV that Bachchan Sr was admitted after he complained of breathing issues. He is completely stable, the hospital said. Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya have tested negative for coronavirus.

