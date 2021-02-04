Farmers' protests: Kangana Ranaut calls Rohit Sharma 'dhobi ka kutta' for tweet on 'finding a solution'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at cricketer Rohit Sharma for his recent tweet on farmers' protests. Ranaut called Sharma 'dhobi ka kutta' and said in a now deleted tweet, "Why all these cricketers sounding like dhobi ka kutta na ghar ka na ghat ka, why would farmers be against laws which are revolutionary for their well being. These are terrorists creating ruckus... say that na itna darr lagta hai?"

Rohit Sharma took to Twitter and talked about 'finding a solution'. Sharma tweeted, "India has always been stronger when we all stand together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in our nation's well being and I am sure everyone will play their roles to find a solution TOGETHER." He used the hashtag #IndiaTogether.





Rohit Sharma is not the only one to come in Kangana's line of fire on Twitter. The Manikarnika actor also took singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg for their tweets on the ongoing farmers' agitations in India.

Ranaut lambasted Rihanna and tweeted, "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like the USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."

Meanwhile, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has also joined the long line of public figures including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar to tweet on unity amid the ongoing farmers' protests on Delhi's border areas.

Kohli tweeted, "Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together. #IndiaTogether"

