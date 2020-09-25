'No request from Ranveer Singh to be present with Deepika Padukone in interrogation': NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said that they have not received any request from Ranveer Singh to be present during Deepika Padukone's interrogation. Padukone would be questioned by the bureau on Saturday in connection with a drug probe that stemmed from Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. It was widely reported that Ranveer Singh has personally written to the NCB to be present with her, citing her anxiety.

"There are questions whether Ranveer Singh is joining the investigation with Deepika Padukone. We confirm that we have not received any such request from any summoned person. The last email received from the concerned summoned person is only regarding joining the investigation," said NCB officials.

According to reports, it was stated that Singh had said, "Deepika Padukone sometimes suffers from anxiety and gets panic attacks." The actor had reportedly also said that he is a law-abiding citizen and knows that he cannot be present during the questioning but requested the NCB officials nevertheless.

Padukone and Singh were also spotted arriving at Mumbai from Goa on Thursday. She was filming for Shakun Batra's next directorial with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The NCB questioned Rakul Preet Singh at the Mumbai office today. Padukone's manager Karishma Sharma was also questioned in connection with the case. Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor have also been summoned by the NCB in connection with the drug probe.

Reported chats between Padukone and her talent manager Karishma put her in the eye of the storm. Padukone had reportedly asked Karishma, "Maal hain kya?" and proceeded to talk about hash. Karishma works with Jaya Saha, with whom Rhea Chakraborty was chatting about CBD oil. They both work in talent management agency Kwan.

