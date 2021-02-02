Prabhas announces 'Aarambh' of Adipurush shooting

Bahubali actor Prabhas recently took to Instagram to announce that the shooting of his upcoming film Adipurush has begun today. He shared the film's title poster and wrote, "Adipurush aarambh."





The film will be made on a budget of Rs 400 crore and release in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and foreign languages. The big-budget film, bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, will be shot using the green mat technology. VFX supervisors of Avatar and Star Wars are also a part of the project.

Adipurush is an adaptation of Ramayana. Prabhas will be seen portraying the lead character of Adipurush, a common name for Lord Rama in the Indian mythology. Saif Ali Khan will be seen portraying the lead antagonist.

Talking about Prabhas' casting for the role, director Om Raut had previously told news agency PTI, "I think Prabhas is just perfect. His entire persona, the calmness that he has. His eyes are so deep, his stance, the way he carries himself, his entire personality. I could see Adipurush in him and if it wasn't him, I wouldn't have made the film."

The Saaho actor had revealed the first-look poster of the big-budget film in August 2020 with the tagline 'Celebrating the victory of good over evil.'

