Ramayana, Mahabharat retelecast starts today; check timing, where and when to watch

Amid coronavirus outbreak and 21-day lockdown in India, the government has decided to retelecast 80s' iconic shows -- Ramayana and Mahbharat -- from today, i.e., March 28 on public demand. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday had announced the timings of the programmes. Here's how you can watch these epic mythological shows:

Where and when to watch Ramayana retelecast

Ramayana will be retelecast on DD National from March 28, Saturday. One episode will be telecast in morning from 9am to 10am every day, while another will be telecast from 9pm to 10pm.

Where and when to watch Mahabharat retelecast

BR Chopra's Mahabharat, the classic from the bygone era, will be telecast on DD Bharati from March 28, Saturday. One episode will be telecast at 12pm while another will be telecast at 7pm everyday.

Ramanand Sagar directed Ramayana featured Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and Late Dara Singh as Hanuman. The show was originally broadcast from 25 January to 31 July 1988.

The BR Chopra directed Mahabharat featured Gajendra Chauhan, Praveen Kumar, Arjun, Sameer Chitre and Sanjeev Chitre as the Pandavas, Roopa Ganguly playing the role of Draupadi, Nitish Bharadwaj as Krishna, Mukesh Khanna as Bhishma Pitamah and Punit Issar portrayed the role of Duryodhan. It was originally telecast from 2 October 1988 to 24 June 1990.

Ramyana and Mahabharat are, however, not the only shows to be retelecast during the lockdown period. The government is also mulling to retelecast gems like the detective show Byomkesh Bakshi,the popular Shah Rukh Khan series Circus, Buniyaad, Mashaal and the Girish Karnad classic Malgudi Days.

