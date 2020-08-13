Sadak 2 emerges as most disliked trailer on YouTube with 6.6 million thumbs down

Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming movie Sadak 2 has landed itself in midst of a controversy even before its release. The trailer of the film, released yesterday, has become the most disliked movie trailer ever on YouTube. The trailer has over 6.6 million dislikes, making it one of the most disliked videos.

The trailer also has one of the worst 'like to dislike' ratios on Youtube. While the trailer has over 3,00,000 likes, they pale in comparison to the 6.6 million dislikes. The trailer has been viewed around 23 million times on YouTube.

The dislikes are the result of an online campaign which was initiated a few days ago by fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who allegedly committed suicide on June 14. Some fans believe the conspiracy theory that the actor was ostracised by the film industry, most notably by 'insiders', which drove him to suicide. Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has been termed as one of these 'insiders'. He is also being investigated in the money laundering case attached to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Rajput's death has also added fuel to the nepotism debate in the film industry with many of Rajput's fans wanting to bring the practice to an end as soon as possible. Sadak 2 has found itself at the centre of this anti-nepotism sentiment as it stars Alia Bhatt who is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

These are the reasons why the trailer of Sadak 2 was targeted by Sushant Singh Rajput fans. The comment section of the film's trailer is filled with angry Rajput fans demanding an end to Bollywood nepotism.

Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Pooja Bhatt commented on the hate that Sadak 2 is getting. "Am absolutely not! Lovers/Haters two sides of the same coin. Gotta hand it to both for giving us their valuable time and making sure we are trending. Thank you for your wishes!," said Bhatt.

Sadak 2 stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Makarand Deshpande in pivotal roles and is expected to release on Disney+Hotstar on August 28. It is a sequel to the 1991 movie Sadak.

