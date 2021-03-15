Aamir Khan quits social media; says 'decided to stop the pretence'

Superstar Aamir Khan announced on Monday that he is quitting social media. The announcement came a day after his 56th birthday. In the post, he thanked his fans for their wishes and said that this was going to he his last post. He joked and said that since he is "SO active anyway", he has decided to stop the pretence.

"Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I an SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here's the official handle! @akppl_official. Lots of love, always (sic)," he said.

A day ago, Aamir Khan was one of the trending topics on social media and fans and colleagues gathered to wish the superstar on his birthday.

Earlier in February, Khan said that he has decided to turn off his phone till the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. He took the decision to keep away from social media to avoid the constant barrage of messages and notifications so as to not get distracted from his work on set.

Aamir Khan is currently working on Laal Singh Chaddha. Filming for the film has wrapped up and the team is busy with post-production work. The movie is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. It is scheduled to release on Christmas.

