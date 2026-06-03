Aamir Khan to marry Gauri Spratt on July 5 in private ceremony at home

Actor Aamir Khan is set to marry his partner Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony at his Mumbai residence on July 5, sources told India Today on Wednesday.

The 59-year-old actor and Gauri, 47, have decided to formalise their relationship through a registered marriage, with only family members and a small circle of close friends expected to attend.

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Sources familiar with the development said the decision to marry was made recently and that preparations for the ceremony are already underway.

"They are both in a secure place and only wanted to celebrate their bond. They have already started preparations for the wedding, which will be a close-knit event attended by their close ones," a source said.

The ceremony will be held at Aamir's home, with no large public celebration planned. While the guest list has not been officially confirmed, there is speculation that the actor's longtime friends, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, could attend depending on their schedules.

Gauri has a seven-year-old son, Quinn, from a previous marriage. She is also the granddaughter of Philip Spratt, a British-born communist who came to India in the 1920s and later participated in the country's freedom struggle.

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According to sources, the couple is entering this new phase of their relationship with the support of both families.

Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, Junaid and Ira. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao, and the couple has a son, Azad. Aamir and Kiran announced their separation in 2021 after 16 years of marriage.

Aamir first introduced Gauri to the media at a pre-birthday event in Mumbai last year, confirming their relationship publicly.

The couple has chosen to keep the wedding a private affair, with the registered marriage and a small family gathering marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives on July 5.

(With inputs from Sana Farzeen)

