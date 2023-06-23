Adipurush box office collection day 7: Prabhas' film in a free fall, collects only Rs 5.5 cr on day 7

Prabhas and Kriti-Sanon starrer Adipurush, a controversial retelling of the Ramayana, continued its downward descent at the box office with Thursday's earnings dipping to as low as Rs 5.5 crore, as per early estimates.

The Om Raut-directorial venture, mounted on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, had a fantastic opening weekend. However, since Monday, June 19, the film has been seeing a gradual decline in collection due to negative word of mouth marketing and controversies surrounding the film's dialogues.

On Thursday, the overall collection of the film stood at Rs 5.5 crore in India as per early estimates, reported film trade tracking portal Sacnilk.com. With this, Adipurush has now managed to rake in Rs 260 crore at the domestic box office.

Adipurush is a mythological tale which is based on Valmiki's Ramayana. Written and directed by Om Raut, the film features Prabhas as Raghava, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage play supporting roles in the film.

The film's production banner, T-Series, on Thursday announced that the worldwide six-day box-office collection of Adipurush stands at Rs 410 crore. "The divine tale continues to conquer the hearts of many," it said on Twitter.

In the opening weekend, the film raced to over Rs 300 crore in just three days. But the film's box office score witnessed a drastic slide as negative word of mouth spread on social media.

The big-budget multilingual saga has been panned on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues, with dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla under fire for Lord Hanuman's dialogues in the 'Lanka Dahan' sequence, among others.

Adipurush is now screening in theatres with altered dialogues.

