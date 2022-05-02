Adivi Sesh-starrer 'HIT: The Second Case' to hit theatres on July 29

Telugu superstar Adivi Sesh’s film titled HIT: The Second Case is set to hit theatres on July 29. The film, which is a suspense thriller, has been directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani. Adivi Sesh shared the poster of the film on Twitter and wrote, “Something DANGEOUS about to unfold in the HIT universe! Get ready for spine chilling suspense on the 29th of July.”

In this film, Sesh plays the role of Dev and he will be solving a murder case. It features actors like Meenakshii Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Posani Murali Krishna, Tanikella Bharani and Bhanu Chander in significant roles. The technical crew comprises cinematographer S Manikandan, editor Garry BH and composer John Steward Eduri.

Prior to HIT: The Second Case, HIT: The First Case featuring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma released in 2020. Vishwak Sen played the role of a police officer with the Telangana Crime Investigation Department and works in the Homicide Intervention Team “HIT”. The film is currently available on Amazon Prime Video.

This, however, is not the only film that Sesh has in its kitty. Major is all set to release in theatres on June 3. Major has been directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who lost his life in the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.

Major has been jointly produced by Sony Pictures India, G Mahesh Babu Entertainment and A+S Movies. It will release in three languages – Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. The film also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair and Murali Sharma in key roles.

Its technical crew comprises composer Sricharan Pakala, cinematographer Vamsi Patchipulusu and editors Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi and Kotai Pavan Kalyan.

