KGF 2 box office: Yash’s film inches closer to Rs 400 cr-mark; Eid to provide boost 

Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 continues to remain the audiences’ first choice despite two new films – Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 – releasing in theatres on April 29. The film is likely to cross Dangal’s lifetime business during Eid holidays, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The movie raked in Rs 369.58 crore as of Sunday (May 1). KGF 2 collected Rs 4.25 crore on Friday, Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 9.27 crore on Sunday.

“KGF 2 remains the first choice of moviegoers, despite two new titles taking away a chunk of screens, shows and footfalls… Should cross Dangal during Eid holidays… [Week 3] Friday 4.25 crore, Saturday 7.25 crore, Sunday 9.27 crore. Total: Rs 369.58 crore. India business. Hindi,” Adarsh tweeted.

#KGF2 remains the first choice of moviegoers, despite two new titles taking away a chunk of screens, shows and footfalls... Should cross #Dangal during #Eid holidays... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr. Total: ₹ 369.58 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/UkOLMVexSU — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2022

The Yash film continues to be dominant both in mass and metro circuits, according to Adarsh. He believes that this trend will reflect during Eid holidays as well. It crossed the Rs 1,000 crore-mark in gross worldwide collection on Sunday (May 1). KGF 2 is the fourth film to achieve this feat after RRR, Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion, according to film trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

KGF: Chapter 2 also crossed another milestone last month as it overtook PK, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sanju in terms of lifetime box office collections. It is also the third highest grossing Hindi film after Dangal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

About KGF Chapter 2

KGF traces the rise and fall of Rocky (Yash) and is directed by Prashanth Neel. The two-part film follows the life and challenges of Rocky, an orphan who rose from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon are seen in the roles of Adheera and Ramika Sen respectively. The film also features Srinidhi Shetty, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, Saran and Eswari Rao in significant roles.

