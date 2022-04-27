Puneeth Rajkumar's nephew Yuva Rajkumar set to make his debut with KGF producers 

Yuva Rajkumar -- nephew of Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar and grandson of the Kannada superstar Dr Rajkumar—is all set to make his acting debut in Sandalwood with the producers of KGF 2 -- Hombale Films. Hombale Films is currently riding high on the success of Yash-starrer period action flick KGF: Chapter 2. The development was confirmed by the production house in a tweet.

They shared a note announcing Rajkumar’s debut. The note stated, “Legacy continues. There has always been a special bond between Hombale Films and legendary matinee idol Dr Rajkumar’s family. Taking the legacy forward, we are proud to introduce Yuva Rajkumar, the third generation of dodomane as a debutant hero in our next movie. The film will be directed by Santosh Anandram who has directed many successful films with us. We request you all to extend your invaluable support to us in this endeavour as always.”

Hombale Films’ association with the family of Dr Rajkumar goes long back as the production house’s maiden production was Puneeth Rajkumar’s Ninnindale in 2014. The production house also bankrolled the late Kannada actor’s 2021 film Yuvarathna. Yuvarathna was released on Amazon Prime Video and was helmed by director Santhosh.

Earlier, Yuva Rajkumar was supposed to make his acting debut with a mythological film directed by Puneeth Rudranag. The film has been reportedly shelved after Puneeth Rajkumar’s death in October 2021. Rajkumar died of a massive heart attack at the age of 46 on October 29, 2021.

Yuva has impressed the audience with his dancing prowess in several shows. He is married to Sridevi and overseas the family production house.

