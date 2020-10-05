After parents, Baahubali actor Tamannaah Bhatia tests positive for coronavirus; admitted to hospital

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has tested positive for novel coronavirus. The Bahubali actor was shooting for a web series in Hyderabad, and has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Incidentally, her father Santosh Bhatia and mother Rajani Bhatia were also tested positive for COVID-19 in August. Tamannaah took to Twitter and said that both of them are under medication and following the necessary guidelines.

"My parents were showing mild Covid-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure, everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately, my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated on their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines," she had said at that time.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah is currently taking medications and being treated by a group of experts. On the professional front, Tamannaah is waiting to resume the shoot of her upcoming Telugu film, Seetimaarr. It's a sports action-drama featuring Gopichand in the lead role. She will also be seen in 'Bole Chudiyan' which also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kabir Duhan Singh in the lead.

