After SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara sent for Oscars 2023 nomination

Rishab Shetty directorial Kantara has been sent for nominations at the biggest award for cinematic excellence– Oscars 2023 or The Academy Awards. The makers of Kantara have submitted their application in the ‘For Your Consideration’ category on the lines of RRR.

The development was confirmed by Kantara producer Hombale Films founder Vijay Kiragandur in an interaction with India Today. Kiragandur said the team is hoping for some positive news although they sent their application at the very last moment and the final nominations are yet to come. Talking about Kantara, he said, “Kantara as a story is so rooted that we hope it can find a voice worldwide as well.”

Kantara was one of the most talked about movies of 2022 and was a record blockbuster at the box office. Made at a budget of around Rs 16 crore, the film collected Rs 309.64 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 407.82 crore worldwide as per trade portal Sacnilk.

Kantara minted Rs 168.50 crore from Karnataka, Rs 96 crore from North India, Rs 60 from Andhra/Telangana, Rs 44.50 crore from overseas markets, Rs 19.20 crore from Kerala, and Rs 12.70 crore from Tamil Nadu, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The film’s Kannada version was released in theatres on September 30 whereas its Hindi version was released on October 14. Kantara is also available on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The film is available in Hindi on Netflix and in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu on Amazon Prime Video.

Kantara focuses on a king who agrees with the local deity to give away a portion of his land to the locals in lieu of peace and happiness. Besides Shetty, the film features Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, Kishore, Vinay Bidappa, and Pramod Shetty.

