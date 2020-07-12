Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya test positive for coronavirus

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for coronavirus. This development comes after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID. Both the actors were taken to Nanavati Hospital on Saturday.

"Smt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bachchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachchan ji is tested negative for COVID19. We wish the Bachchan family to get well soon with a speedy recovery," said Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Initial reports had stated that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya as well as Jaya Bachchan were tested negative. Nanavati Hospital where Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan are admitted has said that the actors are stable and have been diagnosed with a mild case.

The BMC workers have sanitised the residence of the Bachchans, Jalsa. Additional security has also been deployed outside their home as well as the hospital.

Jalsa has been declared a containment area by the BMC and has been sealed.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher had also shared a video message on Sunday stating that his mother Dulari, bother Raju, sister-in-law Rima and niece Vrinda have been diagnosed with coronavirus. His mother has been admitted at Kokilaben while the rest are home-quarantining.

