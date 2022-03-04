Ajay Devgn's 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' premiers; how netizens react

Ajay Devgn is the latest Bollywood superstar to enter the OTT space. He has made his web series debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The thriller show is based on hit UK series Luther in which Idris Elba plays the titular character. The series was released on Disney+Hotstar today and has received thunderous applause from Twitterati so far.
Not only netizens, but critics have also been praising Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. Critics in particular are applauding Ajay Devgn for his performance as DCP Rudraveer 'Rudra' Singh.
Set in Mumbai, Rudra-The Edge of Darkness is a race-against-the-clock thriller that delves into the psyche of highly intelligent criminals and the detective who hunts them. Each episode in the series features a new threat even as the overarching series arc continues, portraying the grave personal cost at which DCP Rudra Veer Singh pursues criminals and killers and the unlikely friendship that he forms with Aliyah, a genius sociopath.
The six-episode series, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, is helmed by Marathi film "Ventilator" fame director Rajesh Mapuskar. Apart from Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol and Raashi Khanna also play important roles in the story.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Ajay Devgn's Rudra:
