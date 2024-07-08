Alanna Panday, Ivor McCray welcome baby boy; Ananya Panday says 'My beautiful baby boy nephew is here'

Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray on Monday became proud parents to a baby boy. The joyous news was shared by Alanna and Ivor on Instagram on Monday morning. In the announcement video, Alanna, Ivor, and their baby boy, all dressed in blue, are seen sharing an intimate moment. They captioned the video with, “Our little angel is here.” Alanna's sister and actor Ananya Panday shared the video on her Instagram story, expressing her happiness over welcoming her nephew with, “My beautiful baby boy nephew is here.”

A few months ago, the couple hosted a grand baby shower attended by several celebrities, including Alanna's cousin, actor Ananya Panday, and her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, as well as Gauri Khan, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Alizeh Agnihotri, and Nirvan Khan. Announcing the pregnancy, Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray shared a dreamy pregnancy video with the caption, “We love you so much already, we can't wait to meet you.”

Last year, Alanna made headlines with her dreamy wedding and the preceding proposal. Sharing a glimpse of the proposal, Alanna wrote, “Didn't realize it was possible to love another human this much until I met you. Thank you for making me smile every day and loving me unconditionally. You truly make me the happiest human on this planet @ivor I can't wait to have a family with you!”

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray also run a successful YouTube channel called Alanna & Ivor.