Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah-starrer 'Darlings' to release on Netflix today 

Alia Bhatt's production debut 'Darlings' is all set to release on Netflix on Friday. 'Darlings' is special as it not only marks Bhatt's production debut but also her foray into the world of OTT.

The film's trailer was released on YouTube on July 25 and has garnered over 4,28,39,012 views till date. The two-minute 34-second trailer shows Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah lodging a missing complaint for Vijay Varma.

As the trailer progresses, it is revealed that Bhatt is not as innocent as she looks. It further appears that Bhatt's character has been facing domestic violence and is determined to exact revenge on her husband, played by Varma.

Due to this, the film has faced the wrath of the netizens of late. #BoycottDarlings became the hot topic on Twitter as users said Alia Bhatt's upcoming film is misandrist or aimed at promoting male-bashing.

They said it promotes domestic violence against men. A user wrote,"Alia Bhatt needs to stop making fun of all men who have been the victims of domestic violence."

About 'Darlings'

The film focuses on the story of a mother-daughter duo who are faced with unusual circumstances. It is touted to be a dark comedy set against the backdrop of a lower middle-class neighbourhood in Mumbai. The film has been sold to Netflix for a whopping Rs 75 crore. Prior to this, Bhatt was seen in SS Rajamouli’s superhit ‘RRR’ and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. She has films like Ayan Mukerjee-directorial ‘Brahmastra’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ in the pipeline.

