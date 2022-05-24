Alia Bhatt’s debut production ‘Darlings’ to release on Netflix; details here 

Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Alia Bhatt’s maiden production Darlings will release on Netflix. The development was confirmed by Bhatt in an Instagram post. She shared a one minute 20-second-long video on Instagram and wrote, “Hey, darlings. See you soons.” (sic) This video features the cast of the film talking about Darlings’ Netflix release in hushed tones.

When she started working on Darlings in February, Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a long post with her black-and-white pictures.

She wrote in her post, “Day one of DARLINGS! My first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first and forever (in this case a very nervous actor). I don’t know what it is.. A night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. I dream all night about messing up my lines.. Become jumpy.. Reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late!”

Darlings covers the story of a quirky mother-daughter duo navigating through crazy circumstances as they navigate the world. The film is said to be a dark comedy set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a lower middle-class neighbourhood. The film has been sold to Netflix for Rs 75 crore, according to an India Today report.

Bhatt was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli-directorial RRR. She is awaiting the release of the Ayan Mukerjee-directorial Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film will hit screens on September 9 this year. She also has Karan Johar’s Takht in the pipeline.

Also read: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-film rakes in Rs 10.75 cr on Monday

Also read: Top 10 movies, web series and shows on OTT this week