'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' box office collection:  Kartik Aaryan-film rakes in Rs 10.75 cr on Monday 

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has set the box office on fire ever since its release on May 20. The film has raked in Rs 10.75 crore on Monday, taking its total box office collection to Rs 66.71 crore as on Monday. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film can cross Rs 88 crore in its first week.

He wrote, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 passes the make-or-break Monday Test… Collects in double digits- the second *Hindi film*to hit double digits on *Day 4* in 2022… Eyes Rs 88 crore [+/-] in Week 1… Friday Rs 14.11 crore; Saturday Rs 18.34 crore; Sunday Rs 23.51 crore; and Monday Rs 10.75 crore. Total: Rs 66.71 crore. India business.”

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 passes the make-or-break Monday Test... Collects in double digits - the second *#Hindi film* to hit double digits on *Day 4* in 2022... Eyes ₹ 88 cr [+/-] in Week 1... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr. Total: ₹ 66.71 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/2PJ4H5ls44 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 24, 2022

Adarsh also said that the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer horror comedy is only second to Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files in terms of first Monday box office collections. He wrote, “Day 4 [Monday] biz… Top 3 scorers in 2022… The Kashmir Files: Rs 15.05 crore, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Rs 10.75 crore, Gangubai Kathiawadi Rs 8.19 crore.”

He said that the box office of Hindi-dubbed films like KGF 2 and RRR on their respective first Mondays was Rs 25.57 crore and Rs 17 crore respectively.

*Monday* biz of the two event films, *dubbed in #Hindi*…

⭐ #KGF2: ₹ 25.57 cr [Monday was Day 5, since it released on Thursday]

⭐ #RRR: ₹ 17 cr#Hindi version. Nett BOC. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 24, 2022

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is helmed by Anees Bazmee and stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Mishra, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. It has been backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani. The film has been released in 3,200 screens in India and 629 screens globally, totaling to 3,829 screens.

The first part of the film was released in 2007 and featured Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Manoj Joshi in significant roles. The film was a huge success at the box office.