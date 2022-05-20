Top 10 movies, web series and shows on OTT this week 

Here’s to some good news for those looking to binge-watch their favourite movies and series in the comfort of their homes this weekend. While the SS Rajamouli directed magnum opus is releasing on Netflix and Zee5 in multiple languages, Amazon Prime Video has also released the most awaited season 2 of Panchayat and Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya.

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

Netflix

RRR (Hindi)

The SS Rajamouli-directorial’s Hindi version will release on Netflix on May 20 instead of June 2. The streaming giant has preponed the release of the film’s Hindi version by 12 days due to crazy demand. RRR is known as Ranam Rudhiram Roudhram in Telugu and Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi and English.

Jersey

The 2022 film, which stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead, is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name. Jersey will release on May 20. The film focuses on a cricketer who returns to the game after a long gap as his son desires for a jersey. The film also features Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapoor, Ronit Kamra, Shishir Sharma and Rudrashish Majumdar in significant roles.

Amazon Prime Video

Panchayat Season 2

The series released on May 18 instead of May 20 due to some of its scenes getting leaked online. Season 2 of Panchayat covers the challenges faced by Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who joins the Panchayat office in Phulera due to lack of a better job opportunity. The series features Jitendra Kumar, Chandan Roy, Raghuvir Yadav, Neena Gupta and Faisal Malik in significant roles.

Acharya

The Koratala Siva-directorial, which released on May 20, focuses on Acharya who enters a shrine named Dharmasthali to end the anarchy caused by Basava. Sidda comes to know about drugs and girls’ harassment in the sanctum sanctorum.

He might have to work with the Naxalites due to unforeseen circumstances. Sidda requests Acharya to put an end to the injustices going on in the temple. The film stars Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood and Posani Krishna Murali in significant roles.

Zee5

RRR

The Junior NTR and Ram Charan-starrer is available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on Zee5 from May 20. The film covers the formative years of Komaram Bheem (Junior NTR) and Alluri Seetharamaraju (Ram Charan) and their respective contributions to the Indian freedom struggle and is set in 1920s.

Zombivli

The film, which will release on May 20, focuses on a newly married couple Sudhir and Seema and a slum dweller Vishwas living near the suburban neighbourhood of Mumbai wherein a wall separates the haves and have-nots. While Sudhir and Seema are living a life without hardships, Vishwas dreams of dignity for his people.

Their worlds collide when the town fills with cries and moans of zombies. The Aditya Sarpotdar-directorial features Amey Wagh, Lalit Prabhakar, Vaidehi Parshurami, Janaki Pathak and Sharat Sonu in pivotal roles.

Disney+Hotstar

Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers

The Akiva Schaffer film will release on May 20 in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. It focuses on Chip who has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman and Dale who has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit to relive his glory days. Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on Rescue Rangers detective personas to save an old friend’s life.

12th Man

The Jeethu Joseph-directorial released on May 20. The mystery-thriller focuses on a group of young men and women stuck in a locked room. Their peace of mind is disturbed by an uninvited guest also known the 12th Man.

The 12th Man is seemingly an annoying alcoholic who wants company. The film features Mohanlal, Aditi Ravi, Unni Mukundan, Saiju Karup, Leona Lishoy and Anusree Nair in significant roles.

Escaype Live

The series released on May 20 and stars Siddharth, Javed Jaffrey and Shweta Basu Prasad in lead roles. It is set in contemporary India and shows different journeys of six people as they struggle for winning fame and fortune via Escaype Live, a video streaming social media app.

Bhala Thandanana

The film focuses on Chandu, an accountant in an orphanage who meets investigative journalist Sasirekha. Sasirekha is trying to unearth the secrets behind cold-blooded murders of people who work for Anand Bali. The film stars Sree Vishnu, Catherine Tresa and Garuda Ram in lead roles. It releases on May 20.

