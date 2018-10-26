All you need to know about Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who have been dating for a while now are all set to tie the knot in November this year. While there have been a lot of speculations about the much-awaited wedding, recent reports paint a clearer picture. The couple is going to have two wedding ceremonies as per the customs of both their communities.

"Since Deepika is a South Indian and Ranveer is of Sindhi-Punjabi origin, the two families decided to follow customs practised by both communities. A South Indian wedding has been planned for November 14, complete with Kannadiga rituals. The next day will see the couple solemnise their relationship as per the customs of a North Indian wedding (Anand Karaj)," an unnamed source told Mid-Day.

The wedding ceremonies will take place at Lake Como's Villa del Balbianello in Italy from November 13 to 15. Perched atop a peninsula, this 18th century mansion overlooks Lake Como.

As for the guests, the couple has invited their close friends and family members for their wedding. According to reports, Deepika-Ranveer have invited only four people from the industry to their wedding. Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan, who launched Deepika Padukone have been invited as well as Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whom they both consider their mentors, as mentioned in the daily.

The wedding will be followed by two receptions.

The first reception will be held on November 21 at The Leela Palace Hotel in Bengaluru. Deepika Padukone's parents have booked the Leela Palace's ballroom for the occasion. Close friends and extended family members will be invited for this event. The second reception will be held on December 1 at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. Film industry members and Bollywood celebrities will be invited for this event.

As per reports, celebrations of the wedding are expected to start 10 days before the duo leaves for Lake Como on November 10.