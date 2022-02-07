Amul pays one-of-a-kind tribute to Lata Mangeshkar: ‘Hum jahan jahan chalenge’

FMCG brand Amul paid glowing tributes to the ‘Nightingale of India’ Lata Mangeshkar in a black-and-white topical. The doodle is captioned as Hum jahan jahan chalenge aapka saaya saath hoga and features depictions of Lata Mangeshkar from various phases of her life. The tweet has over 7,800 likes and numerous retweets at the time of writing this story.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu began today’s parliamentary proceedings by paying tributes to the Aye Mere Watan ke Logon singer. “In passing away of Lata Mangeshka, country has lost a legendary playback singer, a compassionate human being and a towering personality in the world of Indian music and film industry. Her passing away marks end of an era and has created irreparable void in the world of music,” Naidu said.



Micro-sculptor and software engineer Sachin Sanghe and sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik also paid tributes to the legend in their own innovative ways. “Meri awaaz hi pehchan hai.. Tributes to Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar through my sandart at Puri beach in Odisha. Om Shanti,” Pattnaik tweeted along with a 27-second-long video of the sandart on the singer. Sanghe shared a 30-second-long video of a miniature sculpture of Lata Mangeshkar on a chalk.

India Inc too mourned the loss of Lata Mangeshkar. Mahindra Group chairman and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra paid his last respects to the Swarasamragini in two tweets. Mahindra said in one of his tweets, “What can you say when you no longer have your voice…? Om Shanti.”

RPG Enterprises chairperson Harsh Goenka remembered the Chalte Chalte singer in three tweets. Goenka said in one of his tweets that how songs by Mangeshkar impacted him across phases of life.



“As a child I closed my eyes to AA JAA RI AA, NINDIYA. As a youth I got inspired by HUMKO MAN KI SHAKTI DENA. BEETI NA BITAYE RAINA made me nostalgic, BAHON MEIN CHALE AAO epitome of romance, AYE MERE WATAN KE LOGON made my tears flow. Lata Didi you are timeless, eternal…,” Goenka tweeted.

Feeling numb. A member of our family no more. Endless memories of her laughter and endless chats at our home, haunt. If there is a God, hers is the voice. And it will always be singing in our hearts. Tere bin zindagi bhi lekin zindagi toh nahin. An era ends! #Latamangeshkar — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 6, 2022

Feels like the voice of our Country is silenced! — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 6, 2022

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said that Lata Didi, as the late singer was fondly called, represented all of India as she lend her voice to songs in 36 languages. He also went to say that “there can be no greater tribute to our unity than Lata didi.”

The voice, the charm, the melodies will live on for generations to come. There can be no greater tribute to our unity than Lata Didi. If anyone represented all of India, it was Lata Didi lending her incomparable voice to songs in 36 languages. She will be missed by billions. pic.twitter.com/G00eKlbDp2 — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) February 6, 2022

Snapdeal founder and CEO Kunal Bahl tweeted, “Our children will listen to her music [wishing] that they had the fortune of listening to her live. Or the reassuring thought that the person who sang these beautiful songs was still there. No artist has been or will be an integral part of so many generations of India.”

Our children will listen to her music wish that they had the fortune of listening to her live. Or the reassuring thought that the person who sang these beautiful songs was still there.



No artist has been or will be an integral part of so many generations of 🇮🇳.#LataMangeshkar — Kunal Bahl (@1kunalbahl) February 6, 2022

Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak, Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Vedanta Resources executive chairman Anil Agarwal and Edelweiss Mutual Fund MD and CEO Radhika Gupta also paid their tributes to Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 on February 6 after prolonged hospitalisation. She was undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for 29 days.



