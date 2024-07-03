Anant-Radhika wedding: Adele, Drake, Lana Del Rey in talks to perform at mega event, say sources 

After Rihanna, singers Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey are in talks to perform at the upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Their grand wedding celebrations will take place from July 12-14, sources told India Today.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are gearing up for their wedding from July 12-14. They recently had a cruise pre-wedding, which was graced by several Bollywood celebrities. Their pre-wedding cruise celebration took place in Italy on a luxurious Celebrity Edge Cruise themed 'La Vita È Un Viaggio' The vessel comprised world-class amenities, ultra-luxurious bedrooms, and delectable gourmet menus for around 800 VIP guests on board.

The guest list for this grand ceremony included Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Orry, and Ananya Pandey.

As part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, the Ambani family on Wednesday organised a grand mass wedding for over 50 underprivileged couples in Navi Mumbai. Upholding their timeless family motto, 'Manav seva hi Madhav seva', the ceremony was attended by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Shloka Ambani, Akash Ambani.

Anant Ambani’s wedding festivities began with an intimate puja ceremony at the Ambanis’ Mumbai residence, Antilia, on June 29. The couple will get married on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Recently, their opulent wedding invitation has taken social media by storm. The wedding invite, showcasing a miniature silver-plated temple adorned with images of various Hindu deities, has captivated many in a viral video. Opening the intricately designed box reveals a background of Hindi mantras, and it seems to also contain golden idols. The invitation includes several leaflets detailing the various events.

Their three-day wedding features three events: 'Shubh Vivaah' on July 12, 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13, and 'Mangal Utsav' or the wedding reception on July 14.

(With inputs from Tushar Joshi)