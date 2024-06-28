WATCH: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's royal wedding invite goes viral

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is all things royalty and luxury, even the invitation cards. A video of the card has also gone viral on social media. The wedding invite, placed in a red closet, includes a silver temple with golden idols of Lord Ganesha and Radha Krishna placed intricately. It also includes a silver box with an invitation card along with sweets and dry fruits.

The Ambani family has also sent a handwritten note to their guests, lending the festivities a personal touch. Select VVIPs and VIP guests have been sent this card.

Other guests including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have received a different invite. This wedding invite does not comprise a huge silver temple but a travel mandir. This travel mandir is also made of silver and has golden idols placed inside it.

#WATCH | Video of wedding invitation card of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as shared by one of the card recepients pic.twitter.com/zTas6pjsUM — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

Netizens' reactions to Anant-Radhika's wedding invite

After Anant Ambani's wedding invite went viral on X, netizens could not resist to share their take. "Wow, even the invitation cards are grand when it comes to the Ambani family! This looks incredible," a user wrote. "Middle class complete marriage budget= few wedding invitation cards of Anant Ambani (sic)," a user wrote.

"I hope a user manual is attached to it!" a user joked. "It resembles the puzzle that every character in Glass Onion receives at the beginning from Edward Norton," yet another user said. "Wow, that's quite possibly the most expensive wedding card in history! Wishing Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant a wonderful married life. God bless (sic)," another user wrote.

Anant-Radhika wedding ceremony

The couple are set to tie the knot on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. After their wedding, two other events will take place-- 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav' or the wedding reception on July 14.