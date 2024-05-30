Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding rituals to begin from July 12. Details here

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot in Mumbai. Their wedding festivities will begin from July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Their wedding will be performed in accordance with Hindu Vedic traditions.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities will begin from July 12 with Shubh Vivah or the wedding function. This will be followed by the Shubh Aashirwad or Divine Blessings on July 13 and the Mangal Utsav on July 14.

Take a look at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding invitation

Meanwhile, the couple's second pre-wedding celebrations in Italy began from May 29 and will last till June 1. The Ambani family has also planned a lavish birthday party for celebrating granddaughter Veda's first birthday on May 31.

Celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan and family, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt are in attendance at the event.

The guest list also included Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra along with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Independent celebrations may also take place in Delhi, according to India Today report.

In March this year, the couple had a three-day long star-studded pre-wedding bash in Gujarat's Jamnagar. The pre-wedding celebrations were attended by Bollywood celebrities and international dignitaries.

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Anant serves as a director on the boards of Jio Platforms Limited, Reliance Retail Ventures, Reliance New Energy and Reliance New Solar Energy. He has also established Vantara, a 3,000-acre animal rescue centre in Jamnagar.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcore CEO and vice chairman Viren A Merchant and Shaila Merchant. Radhika attended Cathedral and John Connon School and Ecole Mondiale World School in Mumbai for her schooling.

She also earned an International Baccalaureate Diploma from BD Somani International School. Later, she pursued a bachelor's degree in political science at New York University. She began her career as a sales executive at the Isprava Group, a luxury home developer backed by the likes of Nadir Godrej, Anand Piramal and the Dabur Burman Family.