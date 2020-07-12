Anupam Kher's mother, brother, sister-in-law, niece test positive for coronavirus

Actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter on Sunday to say that his mother Dulari, brother Raju, sister-in-law Rima and niece Vrinda have tested positive for coronavirus. Kher said in a video message that he has tested negative for COVID. He added that all of them are stable and have been diagnosed with mild coronavirus.

Kher's mother has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The rest of the family are under quarantine at home.

"This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece in spite of being careful have also tested mildly positive. I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative," he said.

This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.! pic.twitter.com/EpjDIALft2 Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 12, 2020

The actor said that his mother was not doing well for the past few days and had lost her appetite. Her blood test showed everything was fine but a CT Scan confirmed that she has a mild case of COVID.

Anupam Kher thanked the doctors and staff of Bombay Municipal Corporation for their support and quick action. Kher's house is being sanitised.

Kher's update comes after actors Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive on Sunday. They have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital. The hospital said that the actors are currently stable. Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya have been tested negative. Moreover, 18 staff members of the Governor's residence, Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai have been tested positive. The Governor is currently under self-isolation.

Also read: Coronavirus cases: Over 28,000 new cases, 551 deaths in 24 hours; tally nears 8.5 lakh