'Anupamaa' actor Rituraj Singh passes away at 59 due to cardiac arrest

Actor Rituraj Singh passed away at the age of 59 due to cardiac arrest in the early hours of Tuesday. Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) chief and actor Amit Behl confirmed the news of Singh's passing to India Today. Behl said that the actor, known for his performance in popular TV serial Anupamaa, suffered from a cardiac arrest at around 12:30 am on Tuesday.

He also said that Singh was facing pancreas-related issues and was undergoing treatment for the same. Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi and TV producer Sandiip Sikcand expressed their shock at Singh's demise.

Arshad Warsi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Rituraj Singh was a part of his first film as a producer. "I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor…," tweeted Warsi.

I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor… will miss you brother… — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) February 20, 2024

Sikcand, on the other hand, reminisced his experience of working with Singh on the popular Ekta Kapoor-backed TV show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

“I am shocked & heartbroken on hearing the news ! Someone posted the news on one of my WhatsApp groups early in the morning and, since, I have just been in shock. I worked closely with Ritu in 'Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii'. He was one of the few actors who gave me a warm welcome on the show. To say that he was a brilliant actor is an obvious thing, but more than an actor, he was one of the finest human beings that I know. I am really saddened by the news. May his soul rest in peace and may his wife and kids get the strength to deal with this loss," Sikcand said in a statement accessed by India Today.

Film director Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like The Kashmir Files and The Vaccine War, took to X and wrote: "Rituraj, my friend, how did you make it even possible? 'Kitna baaki tha...' Artists never die. Om Shanti (sic)."

Rituraj, my friend, how did you make it even possible? “Kitna baaki tha…” Artists never die.

ॐ शान्ति। pic.twitter.com/83bHy5zcd9 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 20, 2024

Director Hansal Mehta, who worked with Rituraj Singh on the show K Street Pali Hill, said that the two became good friends while working on the popular TV show. "Rituraj!!! Can't believe this! I directed him briefly in a daily soap called K Street Pali Hill but in the process we became good friends. Been a while since we hung out but I have such fond memories. Untapped actor and a warm human. Gone suddenly and too early," Mehta said on X.

Rituraj!!!! Can’t believe this!



I directed him briefly in a daily soap called K Street Pali Hill but in the process we became good friends. Been a while since we hung out but I have such fond memories. Untapped actor and a warm human. Gone suddenly and too early. pic.twitter.com/53A2SJ4At4 February 20, 2024

On the work front, Rituraj Singh was last seen essaying the role of a stern restaurant owner Yashpal in the popular TV series Anupamaa, headlined by Rupali Ganguly. Besides Anupamaa, he has worked in several TV shows, movies and web series.

Some of his most famous works include Banegi Apni Baat, Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, Badrinath ki Dulhania, Thunivu, Criminal Justice, Abhay, Bandish Bandits, Made in Heaven, and Indian Police Force.

