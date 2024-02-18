'Dangal' actor Suhani Bhatnagar died of rare disease dermatomyositis, says family

Actor Suhani Bhatnagar, known for playing young Babita Phogat in the wrestling drama 'Dangal', passed away in Delhi. The family revealed that she had been suffering from Dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease causing skin rashes and muscle weakness.

She was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on February 7 and passed away on February 16 due to medical complications. The symptoms began appearing two months ago, but the diagnosis was confirmed only ten days before her death.

"She started developing swelling on her hand but we thought that it was just a skin disease... We took her to a few dermatologists but nothing helped. When we admitted her to AIIMS, she was diagnosed with dermatomyositis. While treatment, she got an infection and her body started producing fluids that collapsed her lungs and she succumbed to it," Suhani's mother Puja Bhatnagar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Faridabad, Haryana: On 'Dangal' child star Suhani Bhatnagar's death, her parents say, "...Our recognition was because of Suhani... Amir Khan was always supportive of her but we had shared nothing about her disease with anyone including him (Amir Khan)... She was a… pic.twitter.com/GnovwsBuv8 — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2024

The disease led to lung damage from an infection and accumulation of excess fluid. Dermatomyositis can also affect other organ systems including pulmonary, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal.

Suhani Bhatnagar was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after her health worsened. Suhani's father Sumit Bhatnagar said there was no improvement in her health. He also said there are only 5-6 people all over the world who have been diagnosed with dermatomyositis.

Her cremation took place at the Ajronda cremation ground in Faridabad. Aamir Khan's production house expressed their condolences, praising her talent and team spirit.

"Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace (sic)," Aamir Khan's production house said.

Her role in 'Dangal', a 2016 biographical drama about a wrestler mentoring his two daughters to success, was widely appreciated. Dangal focuses on amateur wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat to become India's first world-class female wrestlers.

While Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar played the younger versions of the two wrestlers, the adult counterparts were played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra respectively.

Suhani Bhatnagar was selected for the role of young Babita Phogat from amongst 25,000 children. Suhani had taken a break from acting to complete her studies. Currently, she was pursuing a course in Mass Communication and Journalism and was in her second year. She wanted to complete her studies and work in the film industry.

(With ANI inputs)

