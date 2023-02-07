Arbaaz Khan impersonates Roger Federer in epic meme-fodder ad; leaves Twitterati in splits

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, often trolled for his uncanny facial resemblance with the Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer, became the butt of jokes yet again as he posted a video of his recent advert for an operators’ cooperative working on Solana projects Super Team Dao. In this advertisement, the Dabangg actor introduces himself as “tennis legend Federer.”

Khan further says how he won 20 Grand Slams and has the “best single-handed backhand.” The actor, last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3, further says in the video, “I’ve always believed that hard work is key. Take it from a five-time US Open champion that you must always play to your strengths.”

Code. Sleep. Legend. Repeat.



Collab with @SuperteamDAO pic.twitter.com/GyggEHaY6w — Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) February 6, 2023 Soon after the video became viral on social media, users took potshots at the actor and shared hilarious memes. Standup comic Abijit Ganguly wrote, “Cred guys must be whipping themselves for not having thought of this.” Another user shared the video and wrote, “WhiteHat Jr level stuff.” Soon after the video became viral on social media, users took potshots at the actor and shared hilarious memes. Standup comic Abijit Ganguly wrote, “Cred guys must be whipping themselves for not having thought of this.” Another user shared the video and wrote, “WhiteHat Jr level stuff.”

Another user wrote, “A long-running meme finally becomes a reality.” A young professional Rahul Sarawgi wrote, “When an online meme becomes a real-life ad. Loved it. Enjoyed it.”

When an online meme becomes a real-life ad.

Users also seized this opportunity to share some absolutely rib-tickling memes. From Vin Diesel as UP Chief Minister to Andaaz Apna Apna’s Teja, here are some memes that netizens shared

Solana is a public blockchain platform with smart contract functionality. The token is currently trading at $23.13 and has a market cap of $8.66 billion, as per coinmarketcap.com.

